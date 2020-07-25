Zion Williamson rejoins NBA bubble, Pacers' Sabonis leaves for treatment

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus near Orlando and will quarantine there before joining his teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday.

The Pelicans' star forward left the team July 16 to deal with “an urgent family matter.” He was tested daily for the coronavirus while he was away, the team said, and every test came back negative.

Now, Williamson must quarantine for at least four days as long as he continues to post negative test results. There is a chance he could be back in time for the Pelicans' restart to the regular season next Thursday against the Utah Jazz.

In 19 starts before the shutdown, Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. He is the reigning No. 1 overall pick out of Duke.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said in a statement. “I'm excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

At 28-36, New Orleans sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Sabonis departs bubble with foot issue

Domantas Sabonis might miss the NBA season due to an issue in his left foot. - (Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble in Florida to get treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the team announced Friday.

The club did not announce a timetable for the 24-year-old to return, but he might miss the rest of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists through 62 starts this season. He signed a four-year, $77 million extension in October and made his first NBA All-Star Game in February.

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 291 games (152 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and the Pacers.

Indiana could also be without two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo when the team restarts the season on Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Oladipo has been participating in practices but has said he may opt out when play resumes.