Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa signs off with silver after sustaining injury

Shiva Thapa’s campaign in the Asian boxing championships ended with a bit of disappointment as the ace Indian boxer lost the men’s 63.5kg final bout to Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev because of a knee injury in Amman on Saturday.

Y. B. Sarangi
12 November, 2022 17:31 IST
India’s Shiva Thapa in action. (Red)

India’s Shiva Thapa in action. (Red) | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiva Thapa’s historic campaign in the Asian boxing championships ended with a bit of disappointment as the ace Indian boxer lost the men’s 63.5kg final bout to Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev because of a knee injury in Amman on Saturday.

Thapa injured his right knee during the second round following which the referee consulted the doctor and ended the contest. Abdullaev, who dominated the exchange of punches and led 5-0 after the first round, was declared the winner with a RSC-I verdict.

This was Thapa’s third silver medal and sixth overall at the continental event. He became the most successful male boxer in the history of the event when he entered the semifinals to assure himself of a medal.

Previously, Thapa won a gold medal in 2013, silver in 2017 and 2021 and bronze in 2015 and 2019.

Indian men bagged five medals, including a silver by Thapa and four bronze medals by Govind Sahani (48kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg), in this edition.

Indian boxers claimed altogether 12 medals – including four gold, one silver and two bronze by the women who earned the number one spot for the country – in the Jordanian capital.

