WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores freekick in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match

This goal was the Portuguese’s 899th career goal, inching ever so closer to that 900-goal mark as he sits atop the goalscoring chart in international football with 130 goals for his country.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 01:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a freekick in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

Watching the towering forward celebrate after scoring from a freekick has become a rare occurrence in recent times. And when it does happen, the player and his fans alike are wrapped around in an air of joy and nostalgia in equal measure.

This goal was the Portuguese’s 899th career goal, inching ever so closer to that 900-goal mark. Currently, he also sits atop the goalscoring chart in international football with 130 goals for his country.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s freekick goal vs Al-Feiha here:

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

