WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores freekick in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a freekick in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

Watching the towering forward celebrate after scoring from a freekick has become a rare occurrence in recent times. And when it does happen, the player and his fans alike are wrapped around in an air of joy and nostalgia in equal measure.

This goal was the Portuguese’s 899th career goal, inching ever so closer to that 900-goal mark. Currently, he also sits atop the goalscoring chart in international football with 130 goals for his country.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s freekick goal vs Al-Feiha here: