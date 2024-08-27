MagazineBuy Print

FEI 1-4 NAS Highlights: Talisca scores brace as Al-Nassr beats Al-Feiha; Saudi Pro League updates

FEI vs NAS: Catch all the highlights from Al-Feiha’s match against Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 season of the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.

Updated : Aug 28, 2024 01:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al-Nassr’s Talisca scored the opener to give his lead against Al-Feiha.
Al-Nassr’s Talisca scored the opener to give his lead against Al-Feiha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al-Nassr's Talisca scored the opener to give his lead against Al-Feiha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.

HIGHLIGHTS

STARTING LINEUPS
Al-Feiha XI
Al-Deqeel (GK), Al Dowaish, Al-Khaibari, Al-Rashidi, Abdi, Al-Beshe, Kaabi, Al-Harthi, Al Rammah, Hussain, Sakala
Al-Nassr XI
Bento (GK), Telles, Laporte, Alawjami, Ghanam, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane, Talisca, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo

When will Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr will kick off at 11:30 pm IST at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?

You can watch the LIVE telecast between Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr in India?

The LIVE stream of the match in India will be available on the SonyLIV platform.

Comments

