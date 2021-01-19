More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI initiates zonal representation for boxing talent hunt The initiative, started in association with the Sports Authority of India, aims at broad-basing the scouting process across the country through eight zonal committees. Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 January, 2021 19:06 IST The BFI is trying to reach out to every corner of the country through the 150 Khelo India Boxing Excellence Centres. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Team Sportstar Kolkata 19 January, 2021 19:06 IST The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has initiated a zonal representation system for talent identification.The initiative, started in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aims at broad-basing the scouting process across the country through eight zonal committees.“The grassroots development and talent hunt, which was initially a committee consisting of two members, has been decentralised to ensure that every state secretary of member units will be part of this talent hunt scheme,” said a BFI release on Tuesday.The BFI is trying to reach out to every corner of the country through the 150 Khelo India Boxing Excellence Centres allotted by the Central Government and identify talented boxers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.