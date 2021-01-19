BFI initiates zonal representation for boxing talent hunt

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has initiated a zonal representation system for talent identification.

The initiative, started in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aims at broad-basing the scouting process across the country through eight zonal committees.

“The grassroots development and talent hunt, which was initially a committee consisting of two members, has been decentralised to ensure that every state secretary of member units will be part of this talent hunt scheme,” said a BFI release on Tuesday.

The BFI is trying to reach out to every corner of the country through the 150 Khelo India Boxing Excellence Centres allotted by the Central Government and identify talented boxers.