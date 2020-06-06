BFI involves parents of junior boxers in e-programme

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Saturday took a rare step of involving parents of junior boxers in the e-Pathshala programme.



More than 500 boxers and their parents participated in the ongoing Khelo India initiative.



“Our young boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our doors. With parents also taking part, the boxers have a strong backing in their pursuit of the sport,” said Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.



BFI president Ajay Singh said videos on technical aspects of boxing would be uploaded on the web.



“It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids don’t have to learn and then unlearn to reach the peak. We would be putting up these videos on platforms like Bookmyshow.com for every young athlete to access and pick up nuances of the sport," said Ajay Singh.



The videos will be available on Bookmyshow.com from June 15.