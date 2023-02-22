Boxing

WBC reinstates Benn after blaming eggs for failed dope tests

Positive findings for “trace amounts of a fertility drug” led to welterweight Benn’s much-hyped catchweight fight in London with compatriot Chris Eubank Jr being called off in October.

Reuters
LONDON 22 February, 2023 22:46 IST
LONDON 22 February, 2023 22:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: British boxer Conor Benn.

FILE PHOTO: British boxer Conor Benn. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Positive findings for “trace amounts of a fertility drug” led to welterweight Benn’s much-hyped catchweight fight in London with compatriot Chris Eubank Jr being called off in October.

Britain’s Conor Benn will return to the WBC world rankings after the boxing body cleared him of intentional doping on Wednesday and said a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was a reasonable explanation for failed tests last year.

Positive findings for “trace amounts of a fertility drug” led to welterweight Benn’s much-hyped catchweight fight in London with compatriot Chris Eubank Jr being called off in October. The WBC said in a statement that Benn’s team had this month provided a detailed breakdown of his diet and consumption of supplements.

It found no conclusive evidence that Benn, 26, intentionally ingested the banned substance Clomiphene and no procedural failures.

Also Read
Jake Paul takes next step in boxing journey with Fury fight

“Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding,” the WBC said.

“The WBC Nutrition Committee will work with Mr. Benn’s team to design a nutrition program geared to avoid the risk of a future adverse finding caused by nutritional factors.”

The WBC said it would also raise with world anti-doping agency WADA its concern about Clomiphene as a food contaminant and the potential of false positives.

Benn remains under investigation by UKAD, Britain’s anti-doping body.

The Briton, whose father Nigel was a super-middleweight world champion, relinquished his licence with the British Boxing Board of Control after the Eubank fight was called off.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us