Lockdown diaries: Vijender Singh occupied with social media

"Bahaduri ghar pe rahne mein hain (One needs courage to stay at home)," reads one of Vijender Singh’s Twitter posts, tagged with one of his photos.

A former World and Olympic medal winning boxer, Vijender, who has remained unbeaten in his 12 fights since he began his professional career in October 2015, last fought against Charles Adamu of Ghana in Dubai in November last year.

With a cloud of uncertainty over his next fight, which was supposed to happen sometime in May, the super middleweight professional boxer is looking at the positives of the forced break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A stylish boxer and a youth icon, Vijender — who got into politics by contesting in the last Lok Sabha elections with a Congress ticket from Delhi — understands the importance of having patience and staying indoors in this extraordinary global crisis. He himself follows this golden rule and inspires others to do the same.

Vijender has been enjoying time with his family. Besides, he has been taking to the social media to underline the importance of breaking the social chain in the fight against coronavirus.

Posting inspiring one-liners, sharing his younger child’s video, sharing pictures of his teenage years — Vijender is doing everything to keep himself occupied. He hopes that his fans take cues from this to stay busy in the time of isolation.

Vijender took some time out to speak to Sportstar and share his future plans, his ideas about fighting the deadly virus and the Indian boxers’ preparations for the Olympics.

At this time of crisis, when you cannot step out of home, how are you keeping yourself engaged?

It’s a good opportunity to stay with your family, spend some valuable time with people who are so close to you. It’s very relaxing to be with family without anything to do. I am enjoying staying at home....

