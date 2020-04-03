PV Sindhu interacts with PM Modi over video conference

World champion, P.V. Sindhu, one of the many distinguished sports personalities with whom the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, engaged in a video conference on Friday morning, lauded the efforts of the Government of India in taking on the dreaded Coronavirus.

In a two-minute video call to Modi from her residence in Hyderabad, Sindhu said: “The virus is getting worse. We all should thank you, sir, for taking the measures.”

“You also told us to come out on March 22 at 5. 00 pm to applaud the medical personnel, cops and all those engaged in emergency services. It was a great job sir and we were all were there with you in this effort,” the champion shuttler said.

READ| PM Modi to hold video conference with BCCI president Ganguly and Kohli

“We also appreciate the 21-day lock-down. Very good decision again. It is important to maintain social distance to stay safe because that is very, very important right now. Many were meeting friends and relatives. This social distancing will make a huge difference,” the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

“I especially thank the cops for their 24x7 duty and helping everyone in staying indoors. We always have to sanitise our hands. Keep washing them regularly, which is important for every individual," she felt.

"It is a great initiative to change the trains into isolation wards. We have such limited things, you have shown we can do much more,” Sindhu said referring to the Railways move in this regard.

It is worth noting that both Sindhu and her father P.V. Ramana, on return from All England championship mid-March, have been in self-quarantine, which has now been extended to another two weeks in the wake of the lockdown being in effect till April second week.