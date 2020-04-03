PM Modi to hold video conference with BCCI president Ganguly and Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly via video conference, said a report published by India Today.

Ganguly will reportedly host the video conference from his Kolkata residence while batting great Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul are also expected to join the meeting.

Ganguly is likely to bring up the topic of Indian Premier League, which has been deferred till April 15 in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. The fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can only be decided after April 14, once the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

While chances are high that the tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, could be shifted to a later date – depending on the availability of a new window – the franchises are monitoring the situation closely.

While most agree that it looks quite difficult to host the tournament this summer, owing to the health guidelines and visa restrictions put in place, they are open to the idea of a curtailed version.