Coronavirus: KKR commits to contribute to PM-Cares fund

Indian Premier League franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, has committed to contributing to the PM-Cares fund to fight the battle against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the franchise, which is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, has announced several initiatives to help the government in this times of crisis.

The franchise along with the Meer Foundation will also work with the West Bengal and Maharashtra state governments to distribute 50,000 personal protective equipment for health care providers.

“We have initially focused our efforts on three cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi -- with the realisation that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward," said Shah Rukh in a statement.

“Supporting and protecting the health care workers is of paramount importance. They are the real heroes who put their lives on the line everyday to protect us! KKR & Meer Foundation will work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They will also work to raise awareness to encourage other contributions,” the statement read.

“In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.