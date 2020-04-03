PM Modi interacts with Ganguly, Kohli, Sachin among other sportspersons

Top athletes of the country - including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly, India captain Virat Kohli and former skipper Sachin Tendulkar interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference amid a nation-wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

49 sports personalities, across disciplines joined the video conference to share their thoughts and ideas about how to combat the situation.

PV Sindhu interacts with PM Modi over video conference

With the COVID-19 bringing the country to a standstill and halting all sporting activities, the Prime Minister appealed to the athletes to spread awareness in such times of crisis.

“It was a one-hour programme, where the Prime Minister addressed the athletes and told us to spread awareness among people in such times and advise them to follow the advisory and maintain social distancing,” Olympian Anju Bobby George, who attended the conference call, told Sportstar.

While Modi addressed the athletes for nearly half an hour, a few of the players like Ganguly and 2016 Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu also shared their thoughts.

“He told the athletes to stay strong and positive. He even drew reference of the Olympic postponement and the fact that IPL has also been suspended (till April 15). These are tough times, so he asked us to spread awareness and stay bonded as a community,” Anju said.

COVID-19: India-returned South Africa players test negative

Another top athlete, who attended the meeting told this publication that the idea was to ensure that the people stay indoors and don’t panic.

“As athletes, we have that privilege that people listen to us. So, it is our duty to help the people in such times and help them spread awareness,” he said.

“As sports personalities, we have been already doing our bit. Only donating will not solve the issue, we need to step up and motivate the people and tell them not to panic. That was the whole message,” the athlete said.

Shooter Abhishek Verma told this publication that the Prime Minister spoke to 8-10 people due to the lack of time and asked for their suggestions regarding what can be done. “He also told us the importance of social distancing,” Verma said.

“He told us a few things that we should follow a certain things, that we should maintain social distancing and that we should contribute to the nation. He spoke about his speech and also asked us to thank the doctors, media professionals for their help in such times,” Verma added.

“He even told us to stay fit and healthy. Together, we can make India corona-free. It was an honour interacting with him,” the shooter said.

Former India football captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, too connected from Siliguri. Even though his internet connectivity was slow, Bhutia was happy to see the Prime Minister interacting with the sporting icons.

“I was on and off due to poor network, but the other athletes shared their thoughts and ideas. It is important to be safe at this time,” the former India captain said.

Chess ace Viswanathan Anand, who is currently stuck in Germany, too, attended the video conference.

“Yes, I was on the call. But there seems to be a issue that I couldn’t connect as I am in Germany. It is a great initiative to help people as they are mentally dealing with the lockdown. It’s important to stay positive while staying safe,” Anand told this publication.

India’s top para-badminton player, Pramod Bhagat, said: “He (Modi) generally talked to all of us about the pandemic and the precautions that need to be taken. He asked us to create more videos to create awareness. He also asked us for suggestions.”

Mirabai Chanu, who also attended the meeting and spoke to the Prime Minister, took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir for interacting with us today. Have shared with him how i am following lockdown while staying in my room, working on fitness & enjoying hobbies. I urge everyone to kindly follow lockdown seriously & lets unite in this fight against COVID-19,” Chanu wrote.

No discussion on IPL

Contrary to speculations, there was no word on the fate of the IPL, even though the Prime Minister did mention about the suspension of the tournament (till at least April 15). Sources in the know of things have confirmed that Ganguly did share his thoughts on the pandemic, but no discussions were held on the tournament’s future.

Sportspersons who joined the conference call

Virat Kohli (Cricket), Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mamatha Poojary (Kabaddi), Sourav Ganguly (Cricket), Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (cricket), Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Mohammad Shami (Cricket), KL Rahul (Cricket), Cheteshwar Pujara (Cricket), Yuvraj Singh (Cricket), Zaheer Khan (Cricket), PT Usha (Athletics), Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling), Bajrang Punia (Wrestling), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), PV Sindhu (Badminton), Mary Kom (Boxing), Hima Das (Athletics), Viswanathan Anand (Chess), Rani Rampal (Hockey), Deepika Kumari (Archery), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics), Apurvi Chandela (Shooting), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Bhaichung Bhutia (Football), Sardara Singh (Hockey)Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis), Amit Panghal (Boxing), Gagan Narang (Shooting), Anju Bobby George (Athletics), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Ankita Raina (Tennis), Sai Praneeth (Badminton), Srihari Natraj (Swimming), Harmeet Desai (Table Tennis), Abhishek Verma (Shooting), Avinash Sable (Athletics), KT Irfan (Athletics), Lovlina Boroghain (Boxing), Simranjeet Kaur (Boxing), Jeremy (Weightlifting), Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton).