More Sports Boxing Boxing Deepak Kumar stuns world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov, enters finals of Strandja Memorial In one of his best bouts of his career, Kumar defeated the Olympic and World Champion quite convincingly to enter the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament. PTI NEW DELHI 26 February, 2021 20:31 IST India boxer Deepak Kumar celebrates after winning the bout. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI NEW DELHI 26 February, 2021 20:31 IST Asian silver-winner Deepak Kumar (52kg) on Friday stunned Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov of Uzbekistan to storm into the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Deepak clinched one of the most memorable wins of his career with a 4-1 win over more fancied Zoirov, who had claimed the 2019 world championship title beating India's Amit Panghal.Zoirov is also a silver-medallist from the Asian Games and the championships.In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0.ALSO READ | Vijender Singh to return after more than a year-long hiatusHowever, former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) bowed out of the women's competition.With their loss, India's challenge in the women's draw has come to an end without anyone managing to secure a medal.Manjeet Singh (+91kg), in the men's draw, also made his exit from the tournament.ALSO READ | Alvarez headlines first boxing card at Dolphins home stadiumGulia, who defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarterfinals, went down 0-5 to Romania's Lacramioara Perijoc.Kachari also lost by the same margin to American Naomi Graham. Manjeet was beaten by Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.Earlier in the competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) made the semifinals by defeating Brazil's Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout.He will be up against Asian Games gold-medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov in his last-four-stage bout.India won three medals at the previous edition of the event (one silver and two bronze). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.