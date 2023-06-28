MagazineBuy Print

Elorda Cup: Indian boxer Sumit advances into semifinals, assures medal

Indian boxer Sumit secured a resounding victory to confirm the bronze medal in the 86kg category on the second day of Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 20:15 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit (86kg) poses after wining the quarterfinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023.
Sumit (86kg) poses after wining the quarterfinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sumit (86kg) poses after wining the quarterfinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian boxer Sumit secured a resounding victory to confirm the bronze medal in the 86kg category on the second day of Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Sumit dominated his quarterfinal bout against Bekzat Tangatar of Kazakhstan from the get go and showcased his power and precision to win 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

In the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout, Zoram Muana displayed his prowess to emerge victorious in 4-1 split verdict against Daryan Kulzhabayev of Kazakhstan. He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

READ | ‘Was supposed to fix teeth, now I break them’: India’s MMA star Angad Bisht vows to keep fighting

In the other quarter-final bouts, Shivender Kaur (50kg) fought valiantly but lost 1-4 against Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan. Sonia Lather (57kg) faced a unanimous 0-5 loss against Grafeyeva Viktoriya of Kazakhstan. Poonam (60kg) was engaged in a closely contested match but ultimately lost by a narrow 2-3 margin against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan. Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and endured a 0-5 loss in the quarter-finals.

On Thursday, four Indians will take to the ring to contest their respective quarter finals bouts.

Amongst male pugilists, Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will square off against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will take on Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will go head-to-head against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In the women’s category, Shiksha (54kg) will face off against Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan in her last-8 bout.

