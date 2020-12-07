More Sports Boxing Boxing Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in February boxing match Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor. Reuters 07 December, 2020 07:58 IST Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Getty Images Reuters 07 December, 2020 07:58 IST Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut. Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring The five-weight division world champion said he will step into the ring on Feb. 20 at a yet to be determined venue to face Paul, who has a record of 0-1, with that loss coming against fellow YouTuber KSI.The fight is the latest exhibition bout featuring ageing former-champions and celebrities.Former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 54, returned to the ring last month to face Roy Jones Jr. in a charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.