Fury thinks cash is Wilder's motivation for third clash

Tyson Fury feels Deontay Wilder's motivation to fight him for a third time comes down to the lucrative purse on offer.

After a dramatic draw in the first bout between the pair in December 2018, Fury was crowned WBC heavyweight champion when he convincingly defeated Wilder six weeks ago.

The American's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round and the victor is surprised a third bout is on the cards.

Fury ultimately believes Wilder has taken the option to fight again due to money, rather than a real desire to come up against him once more.

"I was surprised [he took a third bout] because it was a one-sided fight," Fury said to talkSPORT.

"He didn't win a second of that second fight, but in this game it's a short game and a short career, and there's an old saying, 'We've gotta make hay while the sun shines.'

"And for Deontay Wilder at the age of 34, how many big fights out there are left for him after a domination like he had?

"So I understand where he's coming from. I understand that he has probably got a lot of bills to pay.

"I don't know the man's personal circumstances, but from what I've seen of these American fighters and sportsmen, they always live a rock star's lifestyle, even though they are not rock stars.

"They go through a lot of money quite quickly. Just look at Mike Tyson, he went through like a billion dollars. So I'm sure that the money side of it is the tempting thing.

"I don't think it's too tempting to go in there and get an absolute beating like he did before, but he would be tempted by the amount of money that he would receive.

"I think that's the reason he's taking the fight, for the money."

Fury was frustrated by what Wilder brought to the table for their rematch after putting himself through a gruelling training camp.

"To be honest I was quite disappointed in the challenge that Wilder brought because I did train for 12 rounds at any pace," he said.

"I put myself through hell and back for 10 weeks in the training camp and I prepared for the best fighter on the planet, for the most vicious puncher on the Earth that there's ever been.

"Maybe all the excuses he made, some of them were true. Maybe his legs were sore from the costume, maybe he did have the flu, maybe he did have a broken arm or a bone in his back or whatever.

"I'm not sure because that wasn't the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for. That wasn't the animal I put myself through all those hours in training for.

"From what I'm seeing, if that's the best out there, then I'm not gonna get the worthy challengers that I crave."