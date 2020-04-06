Coronavirus: Tyson Fury vows to emerge from 'horror movie' as a different person

Tyson Fury feels the coronavirus pandemic is like a horror movie but one positive has been how it has changed his perspective on life.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury feels the time spent at home due to the proliferation of COVID-19 has helped him to focus on what matters most.

The unbeaten fighter hopes the experience will make a permanent change to his outlook after he previously got restless when he was not out seeking new accomplishments.

"It is like something off one of those horror movies," he said to talkSPORT.

"It is real and we have to face up to it and listen to the government. The more people stay in, the more the virus will go away.

"You can take positives out of every negative, and the positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with my family. People are really realising now what's important in life.

"Sometimes we get lost in the ride of life, thinking about our ambitions and everything – and we forget about the really important things – families, friends, loved-ones, health.

"It has awoken me because I was one of those people who fell victim to that, always chasing stuff and always wanting to do big things, I was never happy sitting at home and I wanted to go out and be active.

"In the couple of weeks I've been locked down I've had time to focus on the things that really matter in my life. I think I'll come back a different person and I think I'll have a different mindset."

Fury's third fight against Deontay Wilder, originally expected to take place in July, has been delayed until October at the earliest due to coronavirus.

"The world is in a very uncertain way at the moment and the last thing people are focusing on is boxing or sport – I'm not really thinking about boxing or Wilder or anybody," added Wilder.

"It seems a lifetime ago that I did my job and went out with the fans, to come back and have 10 days at home and then the whole world stopped."