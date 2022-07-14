Boxing

Foreman says two women have accused him of sexual abuse in the 1970s

Reuters
14 July, 2022 08:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman talks to reporters in Sacramento on March 9, 1987.

FILE PHOTO: Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman talks to reporters in Sacramento on March 9, 1987. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said on Wednesday that two women have accused him of sexually abusing them in the 1970s, allegations the 73-year-old American denies.

“They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s,” Foreman said in a statement. “I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.”

Foreman said he would work with his lawyers to expose what he called his “accusers’ scheme” and defend himself in court.

Weekly Digest (July 4-July 10): Djokovic beats Kyrgios, India seals T20 series in England

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies,” said Foreman. “I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Foreman, who won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, had a professional record of 76-5 with 68 knockouts during a career in which he earned a reputation as among the most fearsome punchers of all time.

In 1974, he famously lost his world title to Muhammad Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Kinshasa.

Twenty years later, a 45-year old Foreman defeated Michael Moorer to regain the heavyweight championship and became the oldest man ever to hold the crown. Foreman was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

