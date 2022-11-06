Asian Boxing Championships: Hussamuddin, Lovlina Borgohain moves into semifinals

Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to the semifinals along with Lovlina Borgohain to increase India’s medal count at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

Up against South Korea’s Haengseok Lee, Hussamuddin (57kg) won his quarterfinal bout 5-0 win and guaranteed India a medal.

Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medalist Serik Temirzha in the semifinal on November 10.

In the other quarterfinal, Ananta Chopade (54kg) bowed out of the competition, suffering a 0-4 defeat to Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan.

In the women’s category, Lovlina, who was contesting in the 75kg weight category for the first time, had to toil hard in what was a fiercely contested bout to earn a 3:2 split decision victory against the 2016 World Champion Khalzova.