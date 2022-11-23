Youth World Boxing C’ships: Four more boxers confirm medals, extend India’s medal tally to 11

Four Indian boxers, including Muskan and Tamanna, assured themselves of a medal after reaching the semifinals with dominating victories at the IBA Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the last four stage.

Also Read | Iran boxing chief says will not return from tournament in Spain

With the addition of four more medals, India’s total medal count now climbed to 11, the same as the last edition, held in Poland.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan’s Juni Tonegawa by unanimous decision in the women’s 50kg quarter-final. Devika also notched up an easy 5-0 win against Germany’s Asya Ari.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents - Mongolia’s Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania - as they were declared winners by the ‘Referee Stops the Contest’ verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) exited from the tournament after suffering losses in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Also Read | Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Grivia Devi win convincingly to move into quarterfinals

Eight Indian female boxers, including Muskan, Tamanna, Devika, Kirti, Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Ravina (63kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), will battle it out in the semifinals later on Wednesday night.

Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) will lead India’s charge in the men’s semifinals at the prestigious event.

The finals will be held on Friday and Saturday.