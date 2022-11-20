Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Grivia Devi win convincingly to move into quarterfinals

Eight Indian boxers, including Asian Youth champions Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Tamanna, progressed to the quarterfinals of the IBA Youth Men and Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

Vishwanath (48kg), who hails from Chennai, defeated Italy’s Attrativo Salvatore in the pre-quarterfinals; he overcame his opponent with smart footwork and speed to win 5-0. Vanshaj (63.5kg), who hails from Sonipat, defeated Spain’s Kakulov Enrique, and he, too, won 5-0, using power and technical superiority to dismantle his opponent.

REPORT - DAY FOUR

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the other three Indian male boxers to win their bouts unanimously. Jadumani got the better Spain’s Jimenez Asier, while Ashish beat Philippines’ Pamisa Eijay. Deepak defeated Argentina’s Leiva Antonio.

Among Indians in the women’s section, both Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Asian Youth champion Tamanna (50kg) won their bouts - against Poland’s Oliwia Zuzanna and Finland’s Pia Jarvinen - by RSC verdict to advance to the quarterfinals. Grivia Devi won her 54kg category pre-quarterfinal bout against Romania’s Ana Maria Romantov 5-0.

Aman Rathore (67kg) was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side on Sunday: he lost 2-3 to Iraq’s Yousif Hussein.

Five Indians, including two men, will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday, the sixth day of the competition. Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg) and Mahak Sharma (66kg) will fight in the women’s section.

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will take the ring in the men’s section.