Boxing

India to host women’s World Boxing Championships next year - BFI

It will be the third time that the elite women’s boxing competition will be held in the country. IBA president Umar Kremlev is on his maiden visit to India and the dates of the marquee event will be finalised during his trip.

PTI
09 November, 2022 12:12 IST
09 November, 2022 12:12 IST
India’s Mary Kom (in blue) fights Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota during the Women’s Word Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2018. The 2018 edition was the last time India hosted the boxing world championships.

India’s Mary Kom (in blue) fights Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota during the Women’s Word Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2018. The 2018 edition was the last time India hosted the boxing world championships. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

It will be the third time that the elite women’s boxing competition will be held in the country. IBA president Umar Kremlev is on his maiden visit to India and the dates of the marquee event will be finalised during his trip.

India will host the women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2023, two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of men’s event for not paying the requisite fee to the global governing body.

India has never conducted the men’s World Championships but it will be the third time that the elite women’s competition will be held in the country. India conducted the championships in 2006 and 2018 in New Delhi.

“We have got the hosting rights of women’s world championships and are looking to host the event around the end of March and first week of April,” Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI.

ALSO READ - Primary goal is to bring success and pride to India in Paris 2024 - Bernard Dunne

International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev is on his maiden visit to the country and the dates of the marquee event will be finalised during the trip. “The dates of the event are yet to be finalised. We will sit down with the IBA president and reach an agreement during his trip,” Kalita added. The tournament is likely to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The hosting rights of the event to India comes as a significant development as BFI had lost the hosting rights of the 2021 event to Serbia after failing to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association, then known as (AIBA), to terminate its agreement.

In the last edition of the women’s event in Turkey, India returned with a haul of three medals, including Nikhat Zareen’s gold in the flyweight category.

Kremlev recently announced that the men’s world championship, which will be held in Tashkent next year in May, will see the prize money go double from the previous edition. It is to be seen if the world body announces the same for the women’s event.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us