New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

WBC promoter Rozairo plans weekly boxing bouts in Kochi

Through a WBC Cares initiative, he is trying to get school kids excited about the sport.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 20:19 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Dunstan Paul Rozairo is the World Boxing Council promoter.
Dunstan Paul Rozairo is the World Boxing Council promoter. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Dunstan Paul Rozairo is the World Boxing Council promoter. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dunstan Paul Rozairo had been to Delhi to watch a boxing championship recently, and he was very impressed with the youngsters on view.

“You have amazing talent; we need to nurture them and take them to the next level,” said Rozairo, the World Boxing Council promoter, in a chat with Sportstar on Saturday.

BOXING IN SCHOOLS

Through a WBC Cares initiative, he is trying to get school kids excited about the sport.

“We are trying to promote boxing at the school and the club level. These two are very important. Boxing is flourishing at the school level in Sri Lanka and many other countries,” said the UAE-based Rozairo, who hails from Sri Lanka.

“At the end of the day, boxing is a sport, and it will keep children away from drugs and other unwanted things and keep them healthy.”

And he is planning to make Kochi a busy boxing centre.

“I have been to a few clubs here, and K.S. Vinod has a very nice boxing club (Title Boxing Club), but it is not utilised. So, we are trying to have weekly events where you bring five to seven amateur fights, and this will expose them to the public, give them more confidence, and give them more training,” said Rozairo.

“The more you fight, the more you get trained. You need that exposure. This is what we are trying to do.

Related Topics

WBC

WBC

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
