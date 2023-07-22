WIBA champion Urvashi to fight for WBC World title in Melbourne on November 17

India’s Urvashi Singh, the WIBA World champion and WBC International champion, will fight for the World Boxing Council Female World title in Melbourne on November 17.

Her opponent in the super bantamweight event will be announced closer to the bout.

READ | Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games

Meanwhile, Kochi’s K.S. Vinod, the MD of Title Boxing Club here and a former Mr. India bodybuilder and boxer, will be in action against Olympian and 2010 Commonwealth Games boxing champion Manoj Kumar in a WBC Cares charity fight the same day.

“This is an exhibition fight for charity, not a professional fight,” said Dunstan Paul Rozairo, WBC International promoter, at a media meet here on Saturday.

“They will do three rounds of two minutes each. A lot of boxers around the world don’t have proper equipment and facilities, so we have come up with this charity event to help them. WBC has WBC Cares for the last 15 years, however this is the first charity fight which is going to come under WBC Cares.”

Hibi Eden, MP, and Australian MP Jason Wood were among those who spoke at the event.