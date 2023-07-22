Indian sports news wrap, July 22

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 22.

ATHLETICS

Lebanon national championship: Kishore Jena, Annu Rani win javelin throw gold

Indian javelin throwers dominated Lebanon national championship held in Beirut on Friday.

Kishore Jena, who threw 78.96m won gold in the men’s event followed by the his compatriot Shivpal winning silver with a 73.34m throw.

Annu Rani (55.32m) won gold in the women’s event.

-Team Sportstar