GetImageContent.jpg

Indian sports news wrap, July 22

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 22.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 12:07 IST - 6 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Annu Rani in action.
India’s Annu Rani in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Annu Rani in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 22.

ATHLETICS

Lebanon national championship: Kishore Jena, Annu Rani win javelin throw gold

Indian javelin throwers dominated Lebanon national championship held in Beirut on Friday.

Kishore Jena, who threw 78.96m won gold in the men’s event followed by the his compatriot Shivpal winning silver with a 73.34m throw.

Annu Rani (55.32m) won gold in the women’s event.

-Team Sportstar

Annu Rani

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
