MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games

Indian boxer Deepak Bhoria, known for his punching power and nimble footwork, is targeting Olympic qualification through a victorious performance in the upcoming Asian Games.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 15:15 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
India’s Deepak Bhoria (red) will be fighting in the 51 kg category at the Asian Games, an event that marks the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.  
India’s Deepak Bhoria (red) will be fighting in the 51 kg category at the Asian Games, an event that marks the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.   | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Deepak Bhoria (red) will be fighting in the 51 kg category at the Asian Games, an event that marks the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.   | Photo Credit: PTI

His punching power remains impervious, and his clubbing left uppercuts from close range once knocked out an Olympic and World Champion. 

Deepak Bhoria registered one of his most decorated victories in his career by knocking out Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament and is now gearing up to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games.

“It was something that I will always cherish. I want to maintain my composure in big fights, and my aim is to get better and win medals for India,” he said.

He rules the corners in the men’s boxing ring and will spearhead India’s challenge in the upcoming Asian Games. With his nimble footwork and determination, the boxer has earned applause from all quarters.

Deepak will be fighting in the 51 kg category, an event that marks the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.  

“Olympic qualification is important, and that’s my dream. But I want to do well in the Asian Games. I want to fight. It’s a great opportunity for me to represent India, and I am thankful for all the support. It’s going to be a huge tournament, from my perspective, and the aim is to win gold and qualify for the Olympics,” Deepak told Sportststar in an exclusive interview.

Boxing is his passion. Billed as the next brightest prospect in Indian Boxing, Deepak is determined to make a mark on the international circuit. Hailing from Haryana’s Hisar district, Deepak landed the giant gloves and the hooks to earn his place in the Indian squad.

READ | Asian Games 2022: Amit Panghal misses out; Deepak Bhoria, Nishant, Parveen secure berths

“It’s been a battle, but I am happy with the way I am performing. Performance-wise, I am doing well, and the preparation is going well. The training has been good, and diet-wise, I have been disciplined.”

Earning a place in the Indian squad wasn’t easy. He fought hard against elite opponents like Amit Panghal, who won’t be defending his title at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou.

The young boxer threw hard jibes with energy and passion and adapted a much better technical slugfest that would counter blow-for-blow.

“Aggression has been my strength, and I will continue to box in the same manner. I have the skill and speed, and as I said, winning an Olympic medal for my country is my ambition.”

Technically gifted and trading blows in the ring, interest in boxing only grew with the passage of time.

Born into a humble background, Deepak never had access to facilities or training. But the boxer’s meeting with his coach, Rajesh Sheoran, brought in the discipline that brought miracles.

“Boxing ke alawa aur kuch nahin janta.”(I don’t know anything other than Boxing.) Rajesh sir is a blessing, and the training has been going well. I will give my best in the upcoming Asian Games,” Deepak said.

Related Topics

Deepak Bhoria /

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh 103/3; Fifty partnership for Fargana, Ritu
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games
    V.S. Aravind
  3. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 50/3; Riyan Parag gets Farhan
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: England wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games
    V.S. Aravind
  2. Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles
    AP
  3. Joshua set for Whyte rematch in August
    Reuters
  4. Anthony Joshua set for Dillian Whyte showdown in August
    AFP
  5. Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh 103/3; Fifty partnership for Fargana, Ritu
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games
    V.S. Aravind
  3. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 50/3; Riyan Parag gets Farhan
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: England wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment