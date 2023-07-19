Raging towards the Olympics: Deepak gears up for the Asian Games

His punching power remains impervious, and his clubbing left uppercuts from close range once knocked out an Olympic and World Champion.

Deepak Bhoria registered one of his most decorated victories in his career by knocking out Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament and is now gearing up to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games.

“It was something that I will always cherish. I want to maintain my composure in big fights, and my aim is to get better and win medals for India,” he said.

He rules the corners in the men’s boxing ring and will spearhead India’s challenge in the upcoming Asian Games. With his nimble footwork and determination, the boxer has earned applause from all quarters.

Deepak will be fighting in the 51 kg category, an event that marks the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.

“Olympic qualification is important, and that’s my dream. But I want to do well in the Asian Games. I want to fight. It’s a great opportunity for me to represent India, and I am thankful for all the support. It’s going to be a huge tournament, from my perspective, and the aim is to win gold and qualify for the Olympics,” Deepak told Sportststar in an exclusive interview.

Boxing is his passion. Billed as the next brightest prospect in Indian Boxing, Deepak is determined to make a mark on the international circuit. Hailing from Haryana’s Hisar district, Deepak landed the giant gloves and the hooks to earn his place in the Indian squad.

READ | Asian Games 2022: Amit Panghal misses out; Deepak Bhoria, Nishant, Parveen secure berths

“It’s been a battle, but I am happy with the way I am performing. Performance-wise, I am doing well, and the preparation is going well. The training has been good, and diet-wise, I have been disciplined.”

Earning a place in the Indian squad wasn’t easy. He fought hard against elite opponents like Amit Panghal, who won’t be defending his title at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou.

The young boxer threw hard jibes with energy and passion and adapted a much better technical slugfest that would counter blow-for-blow.

“Aggression has been my strength, and I will continue to box in the same manner. I have the skill and speed, and as I said, winning an Olympic medal for my country is my ambition.”

Technically gifted and trading blows in the ring, interest in boxing only grew with the passage of time.

Born into a humble background, Deepak never had access to facilities or training. But the boxer’s meeting with his coach, Rajesh Sheoran, brought in the discipline that brought miracles.

“Boxing ke alawa aur kuch nahin janta.”(I don’t know anything other than Boxing.) Rajesh sir is a blessing, and the training has been going well. I will give my best in the upcoming Asian Games,” Deepak said.