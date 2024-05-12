MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB

Federation Cup 2024: Mallala Anusha, the 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh leapt to 13.53m, just 0.04 off the 18-year-old meet record, to beat Sheena in style in pleasant conditions.

Published : May 12, 2024 22:38 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh’s Mallala Anusha jumps in the triple jump final in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 at Kalinga Stadium.
Andhra Pradesh’s Mallala Anusha jumps in the triple jump final in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 at Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Andhra Pradesh’s Mallala Anusha jumps in the triple jump final in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 at Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Mallala Anusha overcame unwanted distractions and a stiff challenge from an experienced Sheena N.V. to achieve her personal best and win the women’s triple jump crown on the opening day of the National Federation athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh leapt to 13.53m, just 0.04 off the 18-year-old meet record, to beat Sheena in style in pleasant conditions. Anusha, whose previous best was 13.40m when she won the National Open meet in Bengaluru last year and had claimed the bronze in the Goa National Games with 13.16m, set the tone by jumping 13.28m in her second attempt. Sheena, a former Asian championships bronze medallist, responded with 13.32m.

Anusha consistently produced good jumps to give Sheena a good chase but faced some challenges in her fourth and fifth jumps. She was not happy from where her fourth attempt was measured and marked 13.29m. She protested strongly over a similar issue in her fifth jump, which was remeasured from a different spot and was rectified from 13.11m to 13.35m, helping her restore the lead.

ALSO READ | Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles

The Andhra jumper gave her best in her final attempt and won the title comfortably.

Santhosh Kumar T., who spent about 20 days in the Bahamas camp and then competed in a World Continental tour event in Dubai to time 50.32, won the men’s 400m hurdles comfortably. Taking a clear lead after the last bend, Santhosh finished his second race of the season clocking 50.04.

Tamil Nadu’s Santhosh Kumar (no. 620) runs in the 400m hurdles final.
Tamil Nadu’s Santhosh Kumar (no. 620) runs in the 400m hurdles final. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu’s Santhosh Kumar (no. 620) runs in the 400m hurdles final. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The Asian bronze medallist expected better timing. “The wait of almost 45 minutes before the race perhaps cooled my body down. It was not my day,” said Santosh.

Veerpal Kaur, targetting 58s, was the unexpected winner of the women’s 400m hurdles as she stopped the clock at 59.43s to take the gold.

Vithya Ramraj, who had hit the headlines by equalling the legendary P.T. Usha’s National record of 55.42s at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October last, disappointed all by withdrawing from the race early.

Vithya began visibly slowly and ran only a few meters before pulling out and walking off with a ‘back’ issue.

The other big name, Siva S., did not compete in the pole vault, which was won by Asian under-20 bronze medallist Dev Meena with a mark of 5.10m.

Local favourite Animesh Kujur was the lone sprinter to clock a sub-21 (20.81s) time in the men’s 200m semifinals.

The results (finals):
Men:
400m H: 1. Santhosh Kumar T. (TN) 50.04, 2. Nikhil Bhardwaj (Pun) 50.92, 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Guj) 51.13; Pole vault: 1. Dev Kumar Meena (MP) 5.10m, 2. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (UP) 4.90m, 3. Hariharan R. (TN) 4.0m.
Women:
400m H: 1. Veerpal Kaur (Pun) 59.43, 2. Salini Valuparamnil Kris (Ker) 1:00.73, 3. Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:01.29; Triple jump: 1. Mallala Anusha (AP) 13.53m, 2. Sheena N.V. (Ker) 13.32m, 3. Gayathry Sivakumar (Ker) 13.08m; Javelin: 1. Rashmi K. (AP) 54.75m, 2. Karishma Sanil (KAr) 49.91m, 3. Rupinder Kaur Sohal (Pun) 47.66m; 5000m
5000m: 1. Lili Das (WB) 16:31.05, 2. Poonam Sonune (Mah) 17:02.51, 3. Kiran (Har) 17:06.64.

Related Topics

Federation Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Stan Rayan
  3. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Don’t underestimate Kishore Jena, he was little nervous in Doha, says India chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment