MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings

Leandro Trossard’s goal proved to be the difference as Arsenal beat Manchester United to go top of Premier League standings, at the Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.

Published : May 12, 2024 22:55 IST , MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s winning goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s winning goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s winning goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to give his side a 1-0 victory on Sunday that saw Mikel Arteta’s men provisionally overtake Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal, which won for just the second time at Old Trafford in its last 17 visits, has 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holder City remains in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.

AS IT HAPPENED: MANCHESTER UNITED VS ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Trossard scored in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz strolled barely challenged into space on the right side before sending the ball into the box for Trossard to tuck home.

The game swung from end to end over a final tense few minutes, with United goalkeeper Andre Onana leaping to push away shots from substitute Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice.

RELATED: Premier League points table: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with win over United

United is eighth with two games left, and trails sixth-placed Newcastle by three points in its quest for a European berth next season.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
  2. Premier League points table: Arsenal tops standings after beating Man United, Manchester City second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Highlights: Trossard’s goal takes Gunners past Man City in Premier League table
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea boss Pochettino tempers rumours about future with club
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Chelsea’s Sterling, Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment