Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to give his side a 1-0 victory on Sunday that saw Mikel Arteta’s men provisionally overtake Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal, which won for just the second time at Old Trafford in its last 17 visits, has 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holder City remains in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.

Trossard scored in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz strolled barely challenged into space on the right side before sending the ball into the box for Trossard to tuck home.

Arsenal aren't going anywhere. This thrilling title race is going down to the final day 🎬#MUNARSpic.twitter.com/hQQMc2qDq7 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2024

The game swung from end to end over a final tense few minutes, with United goalkeeper Andre Onana leaping to push away shots from substitute Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice.

United is eighth with two games left, and trails sixth-placed Newcastle by three points in its quest for a European berth next season.