MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates

Defending champion Man City got back on top after beating Fulham while Arsenal will look to dethrone the Cityzens as it plays Manchester United now.

Published : May 12, 2024 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben White of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford.
Ben White of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben White of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.

Defending champion Man City got back on top after beating Fulham while Arsenal will look to dethrone the Cityzens as it plays Manchester United now. Following is the standings in the Premier League:

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points
1 Arsenal* 37 27 5 5 61 86
2 Manchester City 36 26 7 3 58 85
3 Liverpool 36 23 9 4 43 78
4 Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 20 67
5 Tottenham 35 18 6 11 11 60
6 Newcastle 35 17 5 13 22 56
7 Chelsea 35 15 9 11 11 54
8 Man United* 36 16 6 14 -4 55
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 -12 52
10 Brighton 36 12 12 12 -4 48
11 Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 -6 46
13 Wolves 37 13 7 17 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 36 8 9 19 -18 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 -66 16

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Warner, Porel fall early in chase for Delhi Capitals vs Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE, updates: MUN 0-1 ARS, Trossard scores, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik records most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United clinches first ever Women’s FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE, updates: MUN 0-1 ARS, Trossard scores, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea boss Pochettino tempers rumours about future with club
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Chelsea’s Sterling, Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest
    Reuters
  5. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUFC v ARS in Premier in League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Warner, Porel fall early in chase for Delhi Capitals vs Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE, updates: MUN 0-1 ARS, Trossard scores, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik records most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United clinches first ever Women’s FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment