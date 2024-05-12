Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.
Defending champion Man City got back on top after beating Fulham while Arsenal will look to dethrone the Cityzens as it plays Manchester United now. Following is the standings in the Premier League:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Arsenal*
|37
|27
|5
|5
|61
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|36
|26
|7
|3
|58
|85
|3
|Liverpool
|36
|23
|9
|4
|43
|78
|4
|Aston Villa
|36
|20
|7
|9
|20
|67
|5
|Tottenham
|35
|18
|6
|11
|11
|60
|6
|Newcastle
|35
|17
|5
|13
|22
|56
|7
|Chelsea
|35
|15
|9
|11
|11
|54
|8
|Man United*
|36
|16
|6
|14
|-4
|55
|9
|West Ham United
|37
|14
|10
|13
|-12
|52
|10
|Brighton
|36
|12
|12
|12
|-4
|48
|11
|Bournemouth
|37
|13
|9
|15
|-12
|48
|12
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|10
|15
|-6
|46
|13
|Wolves
|37
|13
|7
|17
|-13
|46
|14
|Fulham
|37
|12
|8
|17
|-8
|44
|15
|Everton
|37
|13
|9
|15
|-10
|40
|16
|Brentford
|37
|10
|9
|18
|-7
|39
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|9
|19
|-18
|29
|18
|Luton Town
|37
|6
|8
|23
|-31
|26
|19
|Burnley
|37
|5
|9
|23
|-36
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|37
|3
|7
|27
|-66
|16
