IBA says it may appeal after CAS upholds IOC decision to withdraw recognition

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in June to strip the IBA of recognition over its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 14:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The president of the International Boxing Association Umar Kremlev during a press conference in Paris.
FILE PHOTO: The president of the International Boxing Association Umar Kremlev during a press conference in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The president of the International Boxing Association Umar Kremlev during a press conference in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

The International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Wednesday it is analysing a decision by global sport’s top court to dismiss its appeal against the withdrawal of its Olympic recognition and it may take the case to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in June to strip the IBA of recognition over its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the IBA’s appeal on Tuesday.

The IBA said in a press release on Wednesday that it had made considerable progress in the areas mentioned by CAS, and that the court and the IOC had overlooked its extensive reforms.

ALSO READ | CAS upholds IOC ruling to remove International Boxing Association from Olympic family

“The IBA will refrain from further comments until the CAS award has been thoroughly analysed by its legal experts which is taking place right now to draw a conclusion whether the organization appeals to the Swiss Federal Tribunal,” it added.

Rival body World Boxing said last month it will seek recognition from Olympic organisers to replace the IBA and keep the sport on the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

