Haryana crowned champion at boxing Sub Junior National Championship

While Haryana won 10 medals (seven gold, one silver and two bronze) in the girls section, the boys won nine medals which included six gold, two silver and one bronze.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 15:55 IST , Greater Noida - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Haryana, the reigning champion in the girls section, successfully defended its title after finishing on top of the table with 64 points.
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Haryana clinched the team titles in both the boys and girls categories with an impressive combined haul of 19 medals at the boxing Sub Junior National Championship.

Haryana, the reigning champion in the girls section, successfully defended its title after finishing on top of the table with 64 points. It won 10 medals including seven gold, one silver and two bronze.

Haryana boxers stamped their authority with a dominating display as six out of seven boxers won comfortably with unanimous 5-0 decisions.

Diya (61kg) continued her phenomenal form with a convincing 5-0 win over Delhi’s Yashika. She was also adjudged the best boxer.

Haryana’s Diya (61kg) with her bext boxer award.
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The other gold medallists for Haryana in the girls category were Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg) and Sukhreet (64kg).

Delhi and Maharashtra finished second and third with 34 and 31 points, respectively. Boxers from Delhi won one gold, three silver and four bronze medals while Maharashtra ended its campaign with a gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Bronze medallist Hillang (37kg) of Arunachal Pradesh secured the most promising boxer award in the girls category.

Haryana boxers showcased their might in the boys category as well, winning nine medals which included six gold, two silver and one bronze to secure the first position with 62 points.

The Haryana boys team with its best team trophy at the sub juniors nationals.
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Uday Singh led Haryana’s domination with a 5-0 victory in 37kg against S. Sujith of Tamil Nadu. Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also won their respective finals to give Haryana a perfect end to its impressive campaign.

Uttarakhand finished second with 34 points (three gold and three silver medals) followed by UP (one gold, three silver, one bronze medal).

The tournament witnessed the participation of 612 boxers, including 337 boys and 275 girls.

