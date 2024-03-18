MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Floyd Mayweather keen for exhibition fight in India this year

The 47-year-old former boxing champion boasts of a perfect 50-0 record in the professional circuit, which includes 27 knockouts.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 21:03 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mayweather, who has 15 major World Championships titles, retired in 2017, but has competed in several exhibition bouts since then.
FILE PHOTO: Mayweather, who has 15 major World Championships titles, retired in 2017, but has competed in several exhibition bouts since then. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayweather, who has 15 major World Championships titles, retired in 2017, but has competed in several exhibition bouts since then. | Photo Credit: AP

Professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr on Monday said he is eager to participate in an exhibition fight in India this year and the possibility of an opponent from the host nation cannot be ruled out.

The 47-year-old former boxing champion boasts of a perfect 50-0 record in the professional circuit, which includes 27 knockouts.

“It’s possible. I look forward to having an exhibition over here in 2024. We are looking for a solid name as a solid opponent,” Mayweather told PTI over the phone from Mumbai.

“I’m pretty sure that I’ll find the right opponent. It’s all about taking things to the next level, with all the amazing people here anything is possible,” he added.

Asked if he would be open to taking on a challenger from India, Mayweather replied in the affirmative.

“I have a team, they take their time, do their homework, and choose the best opponent. We don’t know who the opponent will be maybe he’s from India, or America, the UK or he could be from Japan. We just want to put on a show for the people.” The US pugilist, who has 15 major World Championships title, retired in 2017, but has competed in several exhibition bouts since then.

Before ruling the professional circuit, Mayweather enjoyed a successful stint in amateur boxing, winning a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics, and three US Golden Gloves championships.

ALSO READ | BFI accepts HPD Bernard Dunne’s resignation

He advocated for the return of the headgear in men’s amateur boxing, which was scrapped by amateur boxing’s governing organisation in 2019.

“I would like to see in amateur boxing guys wearing headgear. We need to protect these fighters. Without headgear you see a lot of eyes are getting cuts, you see a lot of scarring tissue and when these young fighters turn professional they are all bruised up already,” he said.

Mayweather said that young boxers, who are getting battered and bruised in the absence of the headgear, need to be protected.

“I had such a remarkable career because I was wearing a headgear. Head gears do protect the fighters,” he said.

He is on his maiden trip to the country and visited popular tourist attractions like the Siddhivinayak Temple and Gateway of India.

Mayweather is partnering with Jas Mathur from Limitless X. The trip marks the expansion of the Limitless X brand into the Indian market, promising to elevate health consciousness and spread the message that health is indeed wealth.

“I always preach about this. Health is your real world. I have spoken about this on numerous occasions. I want people from all around the world to make sure they are working out. Sometimes you don’t get all the nutrients, that’s when we step up and get people what they need,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Floyd Mayweather keen for exhibition fight in India this year
    PTI
  2. Egypt becomes latest host of FIFA’s new friendly series, to play Croatia, Tunisia and New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. BFI accepts HPD Bernard Dunne’s resignation
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians names Luke Wood as replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Floyd Mayweather keen for exhibition fight in India this year
    PTI
  2. BFI accepts HPD Bernard Dunne’s resignation
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian boxers eye crucial second Qualifier at Bangkok after failed Bernard Dunne experiment
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Indian boxing’s HPD Dunne resigns, foreign coach set to be sacked after Olympic Qualifier debacle
    PTI
  5. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier I: Nishant Dev loses 71kg quarterfinals, misses chance to clinch Paris Olympics quota
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Floyd Mayweather keen for exhibition fight in India this year
    PTI
  2. Egypt becomes latest host of FIFA’s new friendly series, to play Croatia, Tunisia and New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. BFI accepts HPD Bernard Dunne’s resignation
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians names Luke Wood as replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment