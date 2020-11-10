Lovlina takes up meditation for composure ahead of comeback

Two-time World championships medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain is relying on meditation to maintain her composure amid adversities as she is looking to bounce back before the Olympics.

Lovlina missed the National boxing team’s exposure trip to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 15. Her mother’s poor health was another cause for concern.

“Refocusing on the Olympics is important. Mother’s health is also a worrying factor. I do a lot of meditation, four-five times a day, to stay calm,” Lovlina told Sportstar.

READ| Davis building on star power in title bout with Santa Cruz

Following a tough week in the hospital, the 23-year-old is in quarantine on the campus of the National Stadium in Delhi.

“I resumed my training after two days of getting out of the hospital. I am perfecting my punches. With the help of OGQ, I am getting online guidance and working on strength and conditioning.”

READ| Mike Tyson, Roy Jones promise a fight in 'exhibition' return

The prolonged isolation has been a test of character for Lovlina.

“After the lockdown, I was in quarantine for 23 days in Patiala prior to joining the camp. Then I went home (in Assam) to see my mother. Again I was in quarantine and now this. I am just going through everything without thinking too much.”

Is she disappointed about missing out on the trip to Italy? “Of course, it was disappointing. However, I don’t think this is a big loss as the Olympics is seven months away and one needs to increase the intensity of training in the last three months. I think I can catch up,” said Lovlina.