Boxing

Women’s World Championship: Lovlina Borgohain becomes champion in 75kg category

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final to win the world title

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 20:06 IST
26 March, 2023 20:06 IST
Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal in the 75kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal in the 75kg category. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final to win the world title

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final to win the world title at the World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Lovlina took the early lead in the contest by sealing the first round on a split verdict. The Aussie fought back as judges awarded the second round in her favour by four to one.

Lovlina, however, salvaged the third round to win on points by a split decision.

This was Lovlina’s maiden gold medal at the World Championships. She had clinched the bronze at the 2018 edition.

Overall, India ended the competition with four gold - it’s best performance at World Championships since 2006. Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora and Nikhat Zareen too won gold for India in this edition.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us