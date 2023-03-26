Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final to win the world title at the World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Lovlina took the early lead in the contest by sealing the first round on a split verdict. The Aussie fought back as judges awarded the second round in her favour by four to one.

Lovlina, however, salvaged the third round to win on points by a split decision.

This was Lovlina’s maiden gold medal at the World Championships. She had clinched the bronze at the 2018 edition.

Overall, India ended the competition with four gold - it’s best performance at World Championships since 2006. Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora and Nikhat Zareen too won gold for India in this edition.

