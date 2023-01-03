Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Gaurav Solanki beats Harendra to set up quarterfinal clash vs Varinder

Gaurav Solanki, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, posted a commanding win over Harendra Singh to set up a 60kg mouthwatering quarterfinal clash with title holder Varinder Singh in the National boxing championships here on Tuesday.

Solanki displayed his fine attacking skills to gain complete control over the proceedings and register a 5-0 win over Harendra.

Two-time defending champion Varinder, an Asian bronze medal winner representing Railways, prevailed over an opponent from rival unit Services, Ibrahim Mohammed, with a 5-0 verdict.

Solanki and Varinder’s contest will be one of the most anticipated bouts during the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Worlds bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), double Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Asian bronze medalist Govind Sahani (48kg) were among the prominent boxers who made it to the last eight.