Boxing

Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Gaurav Solanki beats Harendra to set up quarterfinal clash vs Varinder

Services boxer Manish Kaushik showcased his exceptional technical ability to outperform Sandeep Doni and won the bout after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the second round.

Y. B. Sarangi
Hisar 03 January, 2023 20:52 IST
Gaurav Solanki wins his round of 16 bout against Harendra Singh.

Gaurav Solanki wins his round of 16 bout against Harendra Singh. | Photo Credit: BFI Media

Gaurav Solanki, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, posted a commanding win over Harendra Singh to set up a 60kg mouthwatering quarterfinal clash with title holder Varinder Singh in the National boxing championships here on Tuesday.

Solanki displayed his fine attacking skills to gain complete control over the proceedings and register a 5-0 win over Harendra.

Two-time defending champion Varinder, an Asian bronze medal winner representing Railways, prevailed over an opponent from rival unit Services, Ibrahim Mohammed, with a 5-0 verdict.

Solanki and Varinder’s contest will be one of the most anticipated bouts during the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Worlds bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), double Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Asian bronze medalist Govind Sahani (48kg) were among the prominent boxers who made it to the last eight.

Important results (preliminary rounds):
48kg: Himanshu Sharma (Pun) Vishal (HP) 4-1, Vinay Kumar (AIP) bt A.Vignesh Kumar (TN) 4-1, Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt Man Singh (J-K) 5-0, Heli Tana Tara (Aru) bt Vikash Singh (UP) 4-3, Ashish (Har) bt Barun Singh Shagolshem (SSCB) 4-1; 51kg: Zoram Nuama (Miz) bt Roshan Zamir (Goa) 4-1, Mohd. Aarif (J-K) bt Ankit Chouhan (UP) 5-2, Mohit Singh (Mah) bt Anchit Sharma (Del) 4-1, Amarjeet Sharma (Pun) bt Ajay Pendor (RSPB) 4-3, Yogesh (Har) bt Jakson Singh (Man) 5-2, Bishwamitra Chongthan (SSCB) bt Prabhudas Yadla (AP) 5-0; 54kg: Gourav Gosavi (Mah) bt Karan Gupta (MP) 5-0, Rajpinder Singh (Pun) bt Priyandhu Dabas (Har) 3-1; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Lallawmawma (Miz) 5-0; 60kg: Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Ibrahim Mohmmed (SSCB) 5-0, Gaurav Solanki (Har) bt Harendra Singh (MP); 63.5kg: Manish Kaushik (SSCB) bt Sandeep Doni (AP) RSC-R2.

