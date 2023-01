Boxing National Championships: Wins for Shiva Thapa, Rohit Tokas, Ashish Kumar

Six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Rohit Tokas and Asian silver medallist Ashish Kumar recorded convincing wins to progress to the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories in the National boxing championships here on Monday.

Thapa (63.5kg), a 2015 World championships bronze medallist who got a first round bye, dominated his round of 16 bout against Jaswinder Singh and secured a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Tokas (67kg) displayed his attacking game to post a well-deserved 5-0 win over Jai Singh.

Olympian Ashish (80kg) defeated Sumit Poonia 5-0 to make it to the last eight.

Rohit Tokas (67kg) in action in his pre-quarterfinal bout in the National boxing championship at Hisar on Monday.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

48kg: A.Vignesh Kumar (TN) bt Rohit (DNH) RSC-R1, Vinay Kumar (AIP) bt Ram Naresh (MP) 5-0; 51kg: Zoram Muana (Miz) bt Amal Uday (Ker) 5-0, Roshan Zamir (Goa) bt B.Ramakrishnan (TN) 4-1, Mohit Singh (Mah) bt Rahul Prajapat (Raj) 4-1; 54kg: Ananta Chopade (RSPB) bt Mohd. Bilal (Ker) RSC-R2, Sachin (SSCB) bt Sohil Khan (AIP) 5-0, Ankit (Chd) bt Sandeep Kumar (UP) 4-1; 57kg: Rishikesh Goud (Mah) bt Sonu (Bih) 5-0, Sachin Siwach (RSPB) bt Neeraj (Har) 5-0; 60kg: Smarak Sahoo (Odi) bt Lokesh Choudhary (Raj) 4-1, Dikshant Dahiya (Kar) bt Tata Tachirang (Aru) 5-0, Shivam Tiwari (AIP) bt Savio Michael (Tel) 5-0; 63.5kg: Ashish (AIP) bt Himanshu Sangwan (Chd) 5-0, Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Jaswinder Singh (Del) 5-0; 67kg: Akash (SSCB) bt P.C. Remruatdika (Miz) 5-0, Rohit Tokas (RSPB) bt Jai Singh (Cht) 5-0; 71kg: Dinesh (RSPB) bt Sankar Thapa (AIP) 5-0; 80kg: Ashish Kumar (HP) bt Sumit Poonia (Raj) 5-0.