Boxing

Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Shiva Thapa beats Kaushik to reach final

Fighting in extremely cold conditions, Thapa, a six-time Asian medallist, showed his class to secure a 5-0 win and set up a title clash with Asian youth medallist Ankit Narwal.

Y. B. Sarangi
HISAR 05 January, 2023 21:24 IST
HISAR 05 January, 2023 21:24 IST
Shiva Thapa in action against Manish Kaushik in a 63.5kg semifinal bout in the National boxing championships at Hisar on Thursday.

Shiva Thapa in action against Manish Kaushik in a 63.5kg semifinal bout in the National boxing championships at Hisar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BFI Media

Fighting in extremely cold conditions, Thapa, a six-time Asian medallist, showed his class to secure a 5-0 win and set up a title clash with Asian youth medallist Ankit Narwal.

In an exciting duel between two World championship medallists, Shiva Thapa got the better of Manish Kaushik in a 63.5kg semifinal bout in the National boxing championships on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University campus here on Thursday.

Also Read
Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Varinder outpunches Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki

Fighting in extremely cold conditions, Thapa, a six-time Asian medallist, showed his class to secure a 5-0 win and set up a title clash with Asian youth medallist Ankit Narwal.

In the much-anticipated match featuring two archrivals who made comebacks after recovering from injuries, Shiva banked on his exemplary work ethic and superb fitness to outsmart Manish.

Shiva, who had suffered a knee injury in the Asian championships final in November, employed his agile feet to move in and out of Manish’s grasp and used his fast hands to land accurate combinations.

Manish, who has recovered from a back injury, launched a few good counters, but Shiva increased the volume of his punches in the third round to take the bout.

In a friendly gesture, the seasoned Shiva, who had emerged victorious when the two last met at the Commonwealth Games trials, enquired about Manish’s well-being when they shook hands.

“It’s tougher when you know each other so well. You need to be one step ahead of your opponent,” said Shiva.

Twenty-year-old Abinash Jamwal fought from a long range with a big heart to shock Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas 4-3 following a review of the bout. Rohit was ahead 3-2 on the judges’ cards but lost after the evaluators gave their decisions.

The results (semifinals):
48kg: Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt Neeraj Swami (Del) 5-2, K.Sanjit Singh (Man) bt Himanshu Sharma (Pun) 5-2; 51kg: Bishwamitra Chongthan (SSCB) bt Amarjeet Sharma (Pun) 5-0, Zoram Muana (Miz) bt Mohammad Arif (J-K) 5-0; 54kg: Rajpinder Singh (Pun) bt Hritik (HP) 5-0, Sachin Siwach Jr (SSCB) bt P.Kishan Singh (Man) 5-0; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 5-0, Sachin Siwach (RSPB) bt Rushikesh Goud (Mah) 5-0; 60kg: Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Sunil Chauhan (UP) 5-0, Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt Dikshant Dahiya (Kar) 5-0; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Manish Kaushik (SSCB) 5-0, Ankit Narwal (RSPB) bt Ashish (AIP) 4-3; 67kg: Abinash Jamwal (HP) bt Rohit Tokas (RSPB) 4-3, Akash Sangwan (SSCB) bt Pralad Singh (Pun) 5-0; 71kg: Nishant Dev (Kar) bt Sachin (SSCB) 5-0, Hemant Yadav (Del) bt Jashnpreet Singh (Pun) 5-0; 75kg: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Tinderpal Singh (Pun) 5-0, Nikhel Premnath (Mah) bt Pritesh Bishnoi (Raj) 5-0; 80kg: Abhimanyu Loura (Har) bt Sanjay (SSCB) 5-0, Sahil (Chd) bt Chander Dev Singh (J-K) 5-0; 86kg: Kartik (Pun) w.o. Manish Panwar (RSPB), Harsh Choudhary (Raj) bt Sumit (AIP) 5-0; 92kg: Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Ashish Bhandor (HP) RSC-R2, Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Vishal Agari (Utk) RSC-R1; +92kg: Sagar Ahlawat (RSPB) bt Akash (Del) 5-0, Narender Berwal (SSCB) bt Jaipal Singh (Pun) 5-0.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us