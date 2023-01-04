Boxing

Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Varinder outpunches Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki

Y. B. Sarangi
HISAR 04 January, 2023 21:00 IST
Varinder Singh (red) in action in his 60kg quarterfinal bout against Gaurav Solanki in the National boxing championships in Hisar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BFI Media

Two-time defending champion Varinder Singh outpunched Gaurav Solanki, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 52kg, in a keenly-fought 60kg quarterfinal bout in the National Boxing championships on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University campus here on Wednesday.

Southpaw Varinder relied on his fine footwork and impressive combination of right-left counter punches from a long range to stay ahead in the duel.

Solanki, making a comeback in a higher weight, tried to catch up by landing some straight punches and effective right hooks, but Varinder quickly adjusted his game to deny his opponent any big advantage.

Solanki, representing Haryana, protested the decision and stayed put in the ring for about half an hour. Some of his supporters entered the field of play as the proceedings were held up for nearly an hour.

Local boy 18-year-old Abhimanyu Loura gave a power-packed performance to stun Olympian Ashish Kumar 5-0 in an 80kg quarterfinal bout.

In a clash featuring heavy exchange of punches, Abhimanyu, the nephew of former international woman boxer Chhotu Loura, seized initiative by landing a flurry of punches and rattling Ashish.

Ashish tried to close the gap, but the youngster, pumped up by a partisan crowd, punched to glory.

World championship medallists Manish Kaushik and Shiva Thapa recorded facile wins and will meet in the 63.5kg semifinals.

Important results (quarterfinals):
48kg: Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt Vikash Singh (UP) 5-0, Neeraj Swami (Del) bt Ashish (Har) 4-1; 51kg: Amarjeet Sharma (Pun) bt Ruchir Srivas (MP) 4-1, Bishwamitra Chongthan (SSCB) bt Yogesh (Har) 5-0
54kg: Hritik (HP) bt Aguk Juja (Aru) 5-2; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Manish Rathod (UP) 5-0, Ashish Kumar (HP) bt Atul Dabas (Del) 4-1
60kg: Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Gaurav Solanki (Har) 5-0; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Ashutosh Kumar (Pun) 5-0, Manish Kaushik (SSCB) bt N.Rohit Singh (Man) 5-0
67kg: Rohit Tokas (RSPB) bt Nischaya (AIP) 5-0
75kg: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Gourav Dabas (Del) RSC-I-R1
80kg: Abhimanyu Loura (Har) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 5-0
92kg: Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Naman Tanwar (RSPB) 5-0, Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Rohit Bawa (Chd) 5-0
+92kg: Sagar Ahlawat (RSPB) bt Sawan Gill (Chd) 5-0, Narender Berwal (SSCB) bt Kanishk Aryan (Jha) RSC-R1.

