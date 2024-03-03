MagazineBuy Print

Olympic Boxing Qualifier 2024: Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day; Narender Berwal also loses

Bhoria exited after suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to two-time European under-22 champion Nijat Huseynov of Azerbaijan.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 20:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepak Bhoria in action against Nijayt in the Olympic Boxing Qualifier.
Deepak Bhoria in action against Nijayt in the Olympic Boxing Qualifier. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Deepak Bhoria in action against Nijayt in the Olympic Boxing Qualifier. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India began its campaign on a disappointing note with World championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) losing their respective round of 64 bouts in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Sunday.

Bhoria exited after suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to two-time European under-22 champion Nijat Huseynov of Azerbaijan.

In a closely-fought contest, Huseynov used his pace and swift movement to take the first two rounds with an identical 3-2 margin. Bhoria went all out to secure a 4-1 verdict in the third, but it was too little too late.

Later, Berwal lost 5-0 to 2022 European champion Nelvie Tiafack of Germany.

Tiafack dominated throughout the bout against Berwal, who conceded a point after being warned.

Berwal managed to challenge his opponent in the first two rounds, but the German won those with 4-1 and 3-2 margins before claiming the final three-minute period with a 5-0 scoreline.

