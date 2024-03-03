India began its campaign on a disappointing note with World championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) losing their respective round of 64 bouts in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Sunday.
Bhoria exited after suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to two-time European under-22 champion Nijat Huseynov of Azerbaijan.
In a closely-fought contest, Huseynov used his pace and swift movement to take the first two rounds with an identical 3-2 margin. Bhoria went all out to secure a 4-1 verdict in the third, but it was too little too late.
Later, Berwal lost 5-0 to 2022 European champion Nelvie Tiafack of Germany.
Tiafack dominated throughout the bout against Berwal, who conceded a point after being warned.
Berwal managed to challenge his opponent in the first two rounds, but the German won those with 4-1 and 3-2 margins before claiming the final three-minute period with a 5-0 scoreline.
Latest on Sportstar
- DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants 28/1 (4); Mooney, Litchfield attack after Wolvaardt falls early
- Olympic Boxing Qualifier 2024: Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day; Narender Berwal also loses
- Manchester derby LIVE: Man City vs Man United, MCI 0-1 MUN Premier League; Rashford scores brilliant opening goal
- AIFF sacks legal head after he accuses president Kalyan Chaubey of corruption
- Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE