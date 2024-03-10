WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thriller, with Jemimah Rodrigues shining with a brilliant half-century and Alice Capsey helping Delhi setting a good total on board. RCB, however, fell short by 1 run.

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +0.918 Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +0.343 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 3 4 6 +0.027 UP Warriorz 7 3 4 6 -0.365 Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 2 -1.111

(Updates after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match)