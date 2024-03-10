WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thriller, with Jemimah Rodrigues shining with a brilliant half-century and Alice Capsey helping Delhi setting a good total on board. RCB, however, fell short by 1 run.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.918
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.343
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.027
|UP Warriorz
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.365
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.111
(Updates after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match)
