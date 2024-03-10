MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 points table updated: Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians to qualify for playoffs

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants on Saturday to book a playoffs spot for the second successive season and tops the Women’s Premier League (WPL) points table with 10 points.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:59 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals secured a place in the WPL 2024 Playoffs after defeating RCB.
Delhi Capitals secured a place in the WPL 2024 Playoffs after defeating RCB. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals secured a place in the WPL 2024 Playoffs after defeating RCB. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thriller, with Jemimah Rodrigues shining with a brilliant half-century and Alice Capsey helping Delhi setting a good total on board. RCB, however, fell short by 1 run.

Also read | Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR
Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +0.918
Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +0.343
Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 3 4 6 +0.027
UP Warriorz 7 3 4 6 -0.365
Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 2 -1.111

(Updates after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match)

