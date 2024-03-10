MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei to win the French Open 2024 title at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena on Sunday.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 22:17 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Mixed Doubles match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan during day four of the Yonex French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their love affair with Paris, lifting the French Open badminton crown for the second time with a dominating straight game win over Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the men’s doubles final here on Sunday.

The world No. 1 Indian pair had finished runners-up in the French Open in 2019 before winning the title in 2022.

FOLLOW | AS IT HAPPENED

On Sunday, the Asian Games champions outwitted Lee and Yang 21-11, 21-17 in 37 minutes to regain the Super 750 tournament title and also win their first crown of the season after reaching the summit clash for the third time in 2023.

The Indian duo had finished second best at Malaysia Super 1000, India Super 750 this year, while signing off as runners-up at China Masters Super 750 as well last year.

Satwik and Chirag proved third time lucky and their stellar show this week only reconfirmed chief coach Pullela Gopichand’s assertion that the duo will be the favourites to win Paris Olympics gold.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  2. Liverpool vs Man City LIVE score: LIV 1-1 MCI, Mac Allister equalises after Stones’ goal, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights: EBFC 1-3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Liston & Petratos first-half goals wins the kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC-W 181/5 in 20 overs RCB-W 180/7 in 20 Overs: Delhi Capitals beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run; Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby, goes top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  2. French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Satwik-Chirag duo wins second title, defeats Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag duo sails into final; Lakshya crashes out
    PTI
  4. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya enter semis; Sindhu loses to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei
    PTI
  5. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair cruises into quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  2. Liverpool vs Man City LIVE score: LIV 1-1 MCI, Mac Allister equalises after Stones’ goal, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights: EBFC 1-3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Liston & Petratos first-half goals wins the kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC-W 181/5 in 20 overs RCB-W 180/7 in 20 Overs: Delhi Capitals beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run; Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby, goes top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment