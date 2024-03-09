MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion, crashes out

India fielded nine boxers in the competition, of which only Nishant Dev (71kg) remains in the fray to seal a quota. He will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 12:37 IST , Busto Arsizio (Italy) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Hussamuddin had earlier received a first-round bye.
FILE PHOTO: Hussamuddin had earlier received a first-round bye. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hussamuddin had earlier received a first-round bye. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

World Championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin made a disappointing return to competitive boxing after an injury lay-off, losing 0-4 to Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the men’s 57kg clash at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.

Hussamuddin had earlier received a first-round bye.

Competing for the first time since the 2023 World Championships quarterfinals, when he injured his left knee, Hussamudin took some time to settle in, which allowed his opponent, Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion, to take a lead with his technical prowess.

ALSO READ | Alvarez to put undisputed middleweight title on line against Munguia

The youngster used speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0.

The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was handed a one-point deduction for dropping his head.

The 22-year-old Gallagher kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

ALSO READ | Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with second-round knockout

India fielded nine boxers in the competition, of which only Nishant Dev (71kg) remains in the fray to seal a quota. He will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday.

India has already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

Related Topics

Mohammed Hussamuddin /

Nikhat Zareen /

Lovlina Borgohain /

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games /

Commonwealth Games /

Nishant Dev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 119/6, Ashwin removes Foakes to complete five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion, crashes out
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion, crashes out
    PTI
  2. Alvarez to put undisputed middleweight title on line against Munguia
    AFP
  3. Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with second-round knockout
    AP
  4. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India’s Nishant enters pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul in heavyweight boxing fight to be streamed on Netflix in July
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 119/6, Ashwin removes Foakes to complete five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion, crashes out
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment