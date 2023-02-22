Estelle Mossely, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Silver medallist Nesthy Petecio are among the seven Olympic medallists so far registered to participate in the upcoming Women’s World Boxing Championships, which will be held from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Boxing Federations of India (BFI) will be hosting the Women’s World Boxing Championships for the third time, most ever by any country since the tournament’s inception and a total of 350 plus boxers from 74 countries have registered so far for this biennial event.

“It is an honour for India and the BFI to host the prestigious IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. We are hosting it for the third time but this time the tournament will touch an unprecedented high mark. We have already received registration from 74 countries so far, bigger than any previous editions. The BFI is all set to conduct an event of such magnitude and we are certain that the world will witness the best ever congregation of boxers,” said Ajay Singh, President, BFI.

Three Tokyo Olympics silver medallists are also participating in the upcoming Championships.

Detailing on the immensity of the event, Ajay Singh added: “The last World Championship saw participation of 310 boxers. In this edition, we already have more than 350 registrations from boxers around the world. The registration is still open as the closing date is February 25. With more than a week remaining, I am confident that some more nations and boxers will look to come to this edition of the Championship.”

Nesthy Petecio won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and she became the first ever boxer from the Philippines to win a medal at the Olympics. The 2019 World Champion will compete in the featherweight (57kg) category along with Beatriz Iasmin Ferreira (60kg) of Brazil and Qian Li (75kg) of China, who also won silver also silver will take part in the event.

Japanese Tsukimi Namiki and Colombian Ingrit Lorena Valencia in the flyweight (51kg) category too will be eager to maintain their performance.

Irma Testa, a bronze medal winner from the Tokyo Olympics, is also a strong medal contender in the featherweight (57kg) category.