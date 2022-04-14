More Sports Boxing Boxing New pro boxing league in August The Indian Art Revolution and Indian Boxing Council are set to launch Hellsbay Fight League comprising six teams jointly owned by 1,500 people. Team Sportstar Kolkata 14 April, 2022 17:18 IST The Indian Art Revolution and Indian Boxing Council are set to launch Hellsbay Fight League comprising six teams. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 14 April, 2022 17:18 IST In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Art Revolution (TIAR) and Indian Boxing Council (IBC) are set to launch Hellsbay Fight League (HFL) in August.The HFL will be a professional boxing league in which each of the six teams will be jointly owned by 1,500 people. Shares will be sold to common people through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to invest in the teams. READ| IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79 The HFL, involving Indian boxers, will be held abroad, said a statement on Thursday. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :