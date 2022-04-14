New pro boxing league in August

In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Art Revolution (TIAR) and Indian Boxing Council (IBC) are set to launch Hellsbay Fight League (HFL) in August.

The HFL will be a professional boxing league in which each of the six teams will be jointly owned by 1,500 people. Shares will be sold to common people through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to invest in the teams.

READ| IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79

The HFL, involving Indian boxers, will be held abroad, said a statement on Thursday.