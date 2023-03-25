Saweety Boora becomes world champion in 81kg category

India’s Saweety Boora defeated China’s Lina Wang to become the world champion in the 81kg light heavyweight category in New Delhi on Saturday.

Also Read Nikhat to box at Asian Games, confirms Boxing HPD Dunne

Saweety bettered her opponent with a victory by points to clinch her secord world title. She had won a silver at the 2014 World Championships.

The Indian started the bout by clinching the first round by a split 3-2 decision. The contest remained close in the second round but the judges ruled it the Indian’s favour with a similar 3-2 score.

Needing to play catch up, Wang played the aggressor in the final round but could not turn it in her favour.

Earlier in the day, Nitu Ghanghas won India’s first gold at the Women’s World Championship when she defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg 5-0 in the 48kg weight category.

Saweety became the seveth women’s World Champion from India. The others to have won the laurel are M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC and Nikhat Zareen.

On Sunday, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in finals of the 50kg and 75kg category, respectively, and will look to add to India’s tally.

MORE TO FOLLOW