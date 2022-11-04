Boxing

Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa advances to quarterfinals with a hard-fought win

Both Thapa and Tuguldur went toe-to-toe from the beginning and landed some heavy blows on each other, making it a very close contest. In the end, the Indian boxer prevailed to a 3-2 victory by split decision.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 04 November, 2022 17:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shiva Thapa in action against Hellene Damien of Mauritius during the second India Open international boxing tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on May 22, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Shiva Thapa in action against Hellene Damien of Mauritius during the second India Open international boxing tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on May 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Former Asian Championships gold medallist Shiva Thapa won a closely fought bout against Mongolia’s Byambatsogt Tuguldur to advance to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarterfinals.

Later tonight, Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan’s Tanaka Shogo and Thailand’s Khunatip Pudnich in their respective pre-quarterfinals bouts.

