Simranjeet, Manisha strike gold; India ends Cologne WC with 9 medals

Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manisha (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany.

Manisha defeated compatriot Sakshi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Kleinhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories. India came second overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish bags silver at Cologne World Cup

On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men. He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.