Indian boxers have a great chance of winning medals in Paris Olympics, says Stephane Cottalorda

Stephane Cottalorda, who was once the first-ever foreign coach of the Indian women’s boxing team in 2017, is impressed by the progress of the home pugilists in the ongoing World Women’s Boxing Championships.

“Unlike before, there is a new team of boxers (in India). I am very surprised because when I worked here, there were eight to 10 boxers in each category; and some girls, who were No. 3 or 4 or 5 in 2017, are now number one. We put them in different tournaments and now, everybody has increased their level,” he told Sportstar.

Cottalorda, who is presently the coach of the French boxing team, feels that India has one of the best boxers in Asia, therefore he expects a good show from them in the Paris Olympics next year. “I think the Indian girls are well equipped to do well in Paris. If they qualify in all six weight categories and have a full team, they have a strong chance of winning medals.”

As for his own side’s preparation for the Paris Olympics, Cottalorda said that they have developed a special programme with a singular focus and plan for each of their boxers. “We will work with each woman on an individual, technical, tactical and physical basis,” he points out.

Talking about upcoming events this year, Stephane shares, “After the World Championship, we have a tournament in Italy. And then we have a continental Olympic qualifying event in June (the European Games in Krakow, Poland).”

“It’s very important for us to get a big team for Paris, not just in numbers but also in terms of talent.”