Boxing

Indian boxers have a great chance of winning medals in Paris Olympics, says Stephane Cottalorda

The French coach heaped praise on the Indian women boxers while talking about his own team’s Olympic preparations

Y. B. Sarangi
NEW DELHI 20 March, 2023 20:25 IST
NEW DELHI 20 March, 2023 20:25 IST
Frenchman Stephane Cottalorda, who once coached the Indian women boxers.

Frenchman Stephane Cottalorda, who once coached the Indian women boxers. | Photo Credit: YB Sarangi

The French coach heaped praise on the Indian women boxers while talking about his own team’s Olympic preparations

Stephane Cottalorda, who was once the first-ever foreign coach of the Indian women’s boxing team in 2017, is impressed by the progress of the home pugilists in the ongoing World Women’s Boxing Championships. 

“Unlike before, there is a new team of boxers (in India). I am very surprised because when I worked here, there were eight to 10 boxers in each category; and some girls, who were No. 3 or 4 or 5 in 2017, are now number one. We put them in different tournaments and now, everybody has increased their level,” he told Sportstar

Cottalorda, who is presently the coach of the French boxing team, feels that India has one of the best boxers in Asia, therefore he expects a good show from them in the Paris Olympics next year. “I think the Indian girls are well equipped to do well in Paris. If they qualify in all six weight categories and have a full team, they have a strong chance of winning medals.” 

As for his own side’s preparation for the Paris Olympics, Cottalorda said that they have developed a special programme with a singular focus and plan for each of their boxers. “We will work with each woman on an individual, technical, tactical and physical basis,” he points out. 

Talking about upcoming events this year, Stephane shares, “After the World Championship, we have a tournament in Italy. And then we have a continental Olympic qualifying event in June (the European Games in Krakow, Poland).”  

“It’s very important for us to get a big team for Paris, not just in numbers but also in terms of talent.” 

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us