Vijender Singh to fight Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley on August 17

Vijender Singh will face Ghanain boxer Eliasu Sulley on August 17. ‘The Jungle Rumble’ will be held at the Babir Juneja Stadium in Raipur ─ the first professional fight to be held in the city.

Eliasu Sulley, Vijender’s next opponent. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eliasu Sulley, the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion, has a 100 percent knockout record in the eight bouts he has competed in.

Vijender’s last fight was against Artysh Lopsan in March, 2021, when he tasted his first defeat of his professional career. Vijender will fly down from Manchester, where he trains, to India on August 8.

Looking forward to the fight, Vijender said, “I’m really looking forward to this fight, I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into my winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight but I am gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley, and I cannot wait to get in the ring.”

Organised by Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP, the ‘Jungle Rumble’ will also see Faizan Anwar, Sachin Nautiyal, Karthik Satish Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Shaikhom Rebaldo in action as the undercard fights.

Vijender’s fight will be shown live on Sports 18 Khel and Voot.