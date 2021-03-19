Artysh Lopsan ends Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in pro circuit

It was heartbreak for India's boxing ace Vijender Singh, who lost his first professional bout against Russian Artysh Lopsan, via technical knockout (TKO) in the fifth round of an eight-round bout on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino ship in Panaji, Goa.

Singh, who looked a tad defensive since the get go, landed a few body blows in the first two rounds. The WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion got the audience roaring with a punch near Lopsan's temple at the stroke of the second round. Lopsan, however, continued to weaken Singh with a flurry of punches since then and by the fifth round, Singh was declared unfit to carry on further.

Ever since turning professional in 2015, Vijender hadn’t lost a single bout until Friday and maintained an impressive 12-0 record, which included eight knockouts.

On the contrary, six-foot-four-inch Lopsan has won four of his last six bouts - including two knockouts in the lead-up to today's duel. He suffered a defeat and a draw.

Vijender had his last professional bout against Charles Adamu in November, 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to extend his break. But back in the ring after a hiatus, the 2008 Olympic medalist made his presence felt.