More Sports Boxing Boxing Artysh Lopsan ends Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in pro circuit Challenger Artysh Lopsan took only five rounds to defeat Vijender Singh in Panaji on Friday. Team Sportstar Panaji 19 March, 2021 23:21 IST Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan at the Majestic Pride Casino in Goa on Thursday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Panaji 19 March, 2021 23:21 IST It was heartbreak for India's boxing ace Vijender Singh, who lost his first professional bout against Russian Artysh Lopsan, via technical knockout (TKO) in the fifth round of an eight-round bout on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino ship in Panaji, Goa.Singh, who looked a tad defensive since the get go, landed a few body blows in the first two rounds. The WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion got the audience roaring with a punch near Lopsan's temple at the stroke of the second round. Lopsan, however, continued to weaken Singh with a flurry of punches since then and by the fifth round, Singh was declared unfit to carry on further.READ: Vijender looks to extend unbeaten runEver since turning professional in 2015, Vijender hadn’t lost a single bout until Friday and maintained an impressive 12-0 record, which included eight knockouts. On the contrary, six-foot-four-inch Lopsan has won four of his last six bouts - including two knockouts in the lead-up to today's duel. He suffered a defeat and a draw.Vijender had his last professional bout against Charles Adamu in November, 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to extend his break. But back in the ring after a hiatus, the 2008 Olympic medalist made his presence felt. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.